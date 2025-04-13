Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:CMTV)

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CMTV opened at $17.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

