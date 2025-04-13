Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Invests $21.93 Million in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ML. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MoneyLion by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 18,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $1,614,833.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,679.90. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $99,127.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,955.76. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,335 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:ML opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.93 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley cut shares of MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

