Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 689,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,248,000. Helen of Troy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELE. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 446.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,695,000 after buying an additional 528,305 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

Helen of Troy Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $110.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

