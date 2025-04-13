Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Raises Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 1,046.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724,592 shares during the period. Signet Jewelers accounts for about 4.7% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $152,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 832.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Cfra Research upgraded Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SIG opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $112.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.76.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

