Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,264,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186,136 shares during the quarter. Krispy Kreme accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $72,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 138,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DNUT opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Krispy Kreme had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

