Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1224 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 59.2% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CLM stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

