Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1168 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.3% per year over the last three years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 1,616,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,527. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

