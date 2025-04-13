Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Reduced by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 40,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,627,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,687. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 900 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.56, for a total value of $830,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,926.72. The trade was a 11.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,915. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,024.03.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COST opened at $963.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $427.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $702.00 and a 1 year high of $1,078.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $982.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $949.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The company had revenue of $63.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

