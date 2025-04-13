Covestor Ltd Buys 199 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

