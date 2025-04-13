Crux Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This represents a 32.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOW opened at $785.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $875.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $973.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,073.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.