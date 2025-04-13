CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 9th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a 12.5% increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

CSW Industrials has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $300.61 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $229.49 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.31. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,501.14. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total value of $378,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,480,175.36. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,640. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

