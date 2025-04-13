CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 9th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a 12.5% increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

CSW Industrials has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $300.61 on Friday. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $229.49 and a fifty-two week high of $436.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.31. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CFO James E. Perry sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.77, for a total transaction of $44,626.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,501.14. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.32, for a total value of $378,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,480,175.36. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,640. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.00.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

