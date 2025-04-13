Cue Biopharma (CUE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 468.02% and a negative return on equity of 156.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cue Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.02.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

