Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 5,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $183,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,540,068.33. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 109,938 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 142,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

