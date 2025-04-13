D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/19/2025.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,888. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

