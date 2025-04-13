D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DHI traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,642,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,888. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,077,000 after buying an additional 127,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,899,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

