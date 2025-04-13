Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Dana by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Dana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Dana has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Dana (NYSE:DANGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -102.56%.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

