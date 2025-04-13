Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Dana by 484.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in Dana by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. Dana has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is -102.56%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

