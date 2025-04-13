Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares trading hands.
Delek Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Delek Group
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Delek Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.