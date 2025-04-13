Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,410,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,380,820,000 after buying an additional 456,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,234,000 after acquiring an additional 410,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,560 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $2,467,312.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,478.21. This represents a 41.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This represents a 29.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

