Derek Harmer Sells 5,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,537.50. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

