Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,082,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $13,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVAX. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 175,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

DVAX opened at $11.25 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

