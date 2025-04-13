e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ELF opened at $53.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $101.15. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

