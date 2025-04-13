E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,301,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240,226 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $11,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $6,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after buying an additional 759,398 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 596,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after buying an additional 408,779 shares during the period.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

E2open Parent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETWO opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $5.08.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.