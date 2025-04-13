Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.0% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $23,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,351,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,714,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,582,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,744,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,881,000 after buying an additional 323,065 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE ETN opened at $277.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

