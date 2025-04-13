Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of EOS stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.98.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
