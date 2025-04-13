Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of EOS stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

