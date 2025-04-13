Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ENX stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $10.14.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $468,599.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,625,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,624,059.80. This trade represents a 1.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 155,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,847.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

