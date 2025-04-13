Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

NYSE:ETW opened at $7.82 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

