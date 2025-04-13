Elm Partners Management LLC Buys 214,741 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 418.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 266,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $15,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

