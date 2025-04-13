Elm Partners Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $312.17 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $342.42 and its 200 day moving average is $358.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

