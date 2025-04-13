Elm Partners Management LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $107.97 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

