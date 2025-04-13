Elm Partners Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $360,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $43.33.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

