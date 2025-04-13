Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Empire Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$46.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. Empire has a 12-month low of C$31.50 and a 12-month high of C$49.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51.
Insider Buying and Selling at Empire
In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.22, for a total transaction of C$591,611.18. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Reindel sold 767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.11, for a total value of C$33,832.37. Insiders sold a total of 20,459 shares of company stock worth $961,651 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Empire
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
