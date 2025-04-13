ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and traded as low as $16.00. ENB Financial shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

ENB Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06.

About ENB Financial

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

