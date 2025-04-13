Entruity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Entruity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 441,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000. Sprott Physical Silver Trust comprises 4.2% of Entruity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,565.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

