Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 151,547 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,184,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,547 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Capstone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 479,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 318,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 197,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 122,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

