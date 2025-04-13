Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $32,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Integer by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Integer by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITGR. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integer from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

NYSE ITGR opened at $116.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.88 and its 200 day moving average is $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $146.36.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

