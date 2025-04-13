Envision Financial Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 407,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 45,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIHP opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

