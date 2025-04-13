Envision Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869,164 shares in the last quarter. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,561,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,866,000. Vested Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,924,000. Finally, David Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,953,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $46.77 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.24 and a 1 year high of $48.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

