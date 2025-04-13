Envision Financial Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,775 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCV. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCV opened at $25.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $263.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $28.28.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

