EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,105 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.97. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

