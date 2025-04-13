Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lowered by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8 %

EQIX opened at $776.83 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $863.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $900.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.59.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,319.60. This trade represents a 19.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total value of $643,308.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

