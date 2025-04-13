Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April 13th (AEMD, AMS, APT, ARL, AWH, BHB, BIOL, BLUE, CCRN, CDXC)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, April 13th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

