ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESAB by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ESAB by 871.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ESAB by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

