ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.52. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 81,023 shares trading hands.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

About ESSA Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $7,697,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 10,153,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.