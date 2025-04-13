ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2025

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Free Report) (TSE:EPI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.52. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 81,023 shares trading hands.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $7,697,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 10,153,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 812,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

