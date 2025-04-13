ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.52. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 81,023 shares trading hands.
ESSA Pharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $70.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESSA Pharma
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.