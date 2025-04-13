Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,289,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,011,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $1,392,512.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,526.32. This represents a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

