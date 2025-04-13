Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 49,486 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 404.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 4,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,671,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Black Hills by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,991,000 after buying an additional 56,440 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Black Hills by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $50.73 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

