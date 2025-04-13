Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Holdings in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Semrush were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Semrush by 30.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Semrush by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Semrush by 12.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,529,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Semrush in the third quarter valued at about $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR opened at $8.83 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. Northland Capmk raised Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In other Semrush news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 3,015 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $37,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,430.40. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Warden sold 17,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $191,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 404,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,910.40. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,182 shares of company stock worth $3,097,575 in the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

