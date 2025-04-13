Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 525.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in WD-40 by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $222.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $250.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.03. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.36.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.97%.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.