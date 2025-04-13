Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 310,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 55,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

