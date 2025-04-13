Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 14,942 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Criteo from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Criteo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Criteo from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Criteo Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.80. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $49.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Criteo had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

In related news, insider Brian Gleason sold 3,135 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $115,838.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,139,190.75. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,255.24. This trade represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,363 shares of company stock worth $1,124,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

