Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,339,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,392,000 after purchasing an additional 63,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $697,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.1 %

Ferrari stock opened at $428.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $509.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.42.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.67.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

